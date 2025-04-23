Žurnalo prenumeratos
Scuba Show, jau 38th 2025 m. grįžta į savo dvasinius namus Long Byče ir žada daugybę įdomių pranešėjų, daugybę įdomių užsiėmimų ir pramogų bei daugybę dalyvių, kurie padės įkvėpti ir šviesti lankytojus.

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, Kalifornija, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, Kalifornija dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), nuotrauka and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

„Long Beach Convention Center“ yra pasaulinio lygio susitikimų salė, esanti gražioje uosto aplinkoje, netoli pakrantės restoranų, pramogų vietų, Ramiojo vandenyno akvariumo ir garsiosios karalienės Marijos. Prie konferencijų centro ir netoliese esančiose aikštelėse yra daug mokamų automobilių stovėjimo vietų.

Nardymo šou
Scuba Show grįžta į Long Byčą – užsisakykite bilietus dabar 6

Ekrane

Povandeninis skaitmeninis artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of Kalifornija’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of Kalifornija’s kelp forests.

Vis populiarėjanti naujų produktų demonstracija parodys kai kuriuos naujausius produktus, kurie neseniai buvo išleisti arba netrukus pasirodys rinkoje.

„Sheriff's“ nardymo komanda su dviem užbortiniu kateriu ir sunkvežimiu vėl bus salėje.

Nardymo šou
Ateikite ir apžiūrėkite daugybę naujos įrangos

Įdomūs atrakcionai

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the nuotrauka stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Kelp Dome Theatre galite apsupti žavingos jūros gyvybės, o jei norite šiek tiek daugiau įspūdžių, pažiūrėkite, kiek ilgai ištversite plaukiojančiame rodeo ryklyje!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. Kalifornija Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

Nardymo šou
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great nuotrauka paremti

Parodos dalyviai

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, mokymas agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminarai

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to nuotrauka and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com Norėdami gauti visą seminaro sąrašą, aprašymus, laiką, kambarių numerius, pranešėjų biografijas ir atnaujinimus. NB: Seminarai gali keistis.

Nardymo šou
Pažiūrėkite, kiek laiko galite ištverti rodeo rykliu

Daugiau nei 50,000 XNUMX USD durų prizai

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased Prisijungė or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Šeštadienio vakarėlis

Kai šou aukštai užsidarys nakčiai, prisijunkite prie „Scuba Show“ komandos ir neformalaus susibūrimo su gyva muzika, barais ir maisto sunkvežimiais, o kartu su kolegomis narais paleiskite laisvalaikį. Dalyvauk loterijoje ir laimėk puikių prizų, o gautas lėšas – vandenyno tematikos labdarai. Visiems „Scuba Show“ dalyviams įėjimas nemokamas. Patikrinkite www.scubashow.com vakarėlių pranešimams arčiau renginio datos.

Nardymo šou
Susitikite ir smagiai praleiskite laiką su kolegomis narais

Scuba Show 2025 – įsigykite bilietus iš anksto!

Scuba Show vyksta šeštadienį, gegužės 31 d., ir sekmadienį, birželio 1 d., Long Byčo konferencijų centro C salėje. „Scuba Radio“ abi dienas nuo 9.15 iki 10 val. rengs „apšilimus“ prieš pasirodymą – laukite linksmybių, žaidimų ir fantastinių dovanų.

Darbo valandos

Gegužės 31 d., šeštadienį, nuo 10 iki 6 val

Birželio 1 d., sekmadienį, nuo 10 iki 5 val

Bilietus jau galima įsigyti

Užsisakykite bilietus iš anksto čia ir venkite eilės, kai dalyvausite.

Nuotraukos su „Scuba Show“ sutikimu

