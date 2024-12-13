Didžiausias nardytojų internetinis šaltinis
Alex Mustard named 5th BSoUP president

Alex Mustard with BSoUP chair Nur Tucker
Dr Alex Mustard MBE has been named as the new president of the British Society of Underwater Photographers (BSoUP), filling a position that had remained vacant since the death of the society’s fourth president Brian Pitkin in 2021. 

BSoUP was created in 1967 as a means of sharing underwater photographic knowledge, helping its members to overcome the challenges of the pursuit and create memorable imagery. The other previous presidents were Peter Scoones, David George and Peter Rowlands. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex as our president as we continue to inspire and inform underwater photographers and push the boundaries of photographic excellence beneath the waves,” said BSoUP chair Nur Tucker. “We could not be prouder to have Alex, not only as a member but now also as our president. 

“Alex is an experienced, energetic and selfless mentor, and all members will benefit from his dedication to help us create powerful images under water. And as a leading innovator in underwater photography, he is ideally placed to help elevate the name of BSoUP in Britain as well as around the world. 

“BSoUP membership is open to all underwater photographers, with monthly online meetings attracting an audience and speakers from around the world, and themed competitions where the judge provides feedback on your pictures.” Membership costs £35 per year.

‘Would have had a ball'

Mustard has been on the BSoUP committee for almost 25 years and has dived and photographed alongside many of the society’s luminaries, including the previous presidents (with the exception of George). He is perhaps best-known for his book Povandeninės fotografijos meistriškumo klasė, which he dedicated to BSoUP founders Scoones and Colin Doeg.

Doeg, BSoUP’s first chair, died in 2024 and wrote in Naras magazine in 2017: “Today BSoUP continues to thrive, especially with ambassadors such as Alex Mustard, for my money one of the world’s most outstanding photographers. 

“His images continually improve, yet he is always as generous with his knowledge and advice as the original members. He would have had such a ball if he had been with us at the beginning.”

At the palace to be made an MBE
Mustard at the Palace with fellow-diver Charles

Mustard has a PhD in marine ecology, but has been a full-time photographer since 2004. He has been winning international awards since his teens, and his work is particularly well-known from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, where it has featured in 15 portfolio books of winning photographs over the past 20 years. 

In 2013, he was named overall winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year, at the time the only underwater photographer to claim that title. He is also a founder of the prestigious Metų povandeninis fotografas konkursas. 

Mustard currently writes two illustrated monthly columns on underwater photography for Naras magazine (UK & Australasia) and for Sportinis naras (USA) and co-hosts Povandeninės fotografijos šou "YouTube". 

In 2018 he received national recognition, receiving the title of MBE from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to underwater photography.

Alex Mustard's Būk čempionu! series on Divernet: Be The Champ! – A close look at bokeh, Būk čempionu! – Jūros žolių lysvės, Be The Champ! – The New Black, Būk čempionu! – Dviguba ekspozicija

Naujausi komentarai
laužtuvėlis: Hal Watts: Pono Scuba mirtis
Donas Ferisas: Hal Watts: Pono Scuba mirtis
kammy: Wakatobi Dunia Baru
Shane: Karščiausios naujienos: žurnalas „Scuba Diver“ persikelia į „Divernet“!
Jonas: Naro solo išvyka į Kornvalio nuolaužų radimą
