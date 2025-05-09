„SeeDeep“ perkeliami akiniai suteikia narams lankstumo

Žurnalo prenumeratos
„SeeDeep" reguliuojamo dydžio povandeniniai akiniai
The idea of SeeDeep glasses that fit over a standard dive-kaukė buvo pristatytas į „Divernet“ readers in mid-2023 when the Dutch inventors were still at crowd-funding stage, but the company wants to let divers know that its product is now available on the market.

These underwater spectacles offer an alternative to investing in a prescription kaukė for those long-sighted divers who require more flexibility during a dive, says SeeDeep.

Users can put the glasses on or take them off under water when close-up vision is required, keeping them firmly in place while in use with an adjustable rubber strap. Once on they can be moved up and down on the kaukė, depending on whether the diver wants to look up, down or ahead.

An adhesive silicone surface applied to two soft pads on the reverse of the glasses is said to secure them in the chosen position through friction.

The lenses are made of polycarbonate with an anti-scratch coating and the frame is anodised aluminium. The user can now choose from seven rather than the original four diopters: +1, +1.25, +1.5, +1.75, +2, +2.5 and +3, and SeeDeep can also now offer any two of these diopters in a single pair of glasses if required.

When not in use, the 25g specs are kept in a soft neoprene case held on a karabiner.  

The optional SeeDeep travel case is available free for Divernet readers
The optional SeeDeep keliauti case is available free for Divernet readers

​​Available in blue or anthracite grey, SeeDeep glasses retail for £70 and are available from SeeDeep nardymo optika. As well as the soft case there is an optional protective keliauti case priced at £8, though that is free for buyers of the glasses who quote the word ‘DIVERNET’ when making their purchase.

