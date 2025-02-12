Žurnalo prenumeratos
Pašalinkite skelbimus už 3 GBP per mėnesį
Prisijungti

„Garmin“ pristato laikrodžio stiliaus „Descent G2“.

Sekite mus „Google“ naujienose
Prenumeruokite mūsų savaitinį informacinį biuletenį
„Garmin“ pristatė naujausią nardymo kompiuterį „Descent G2“.
„Garmin“ pristatė naujausią nardymo kompiuterį „Descent G2“.

"Garmin" has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-kompiuteris, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

„Nesvarbu, ar esate naujokas, ar labiau patyręs, „Descent G2“ sukurtas taip, kad augtų kartu su jumis – net į technologinį nardymą“, – sako pasaulinio vartotojų pardavimo viceprezidentas Danas Bartelis. 

„Ir su populiariomis gyvenimo virš vandens funkcijomis, tokiomis kaip pasirengimas nardyti, širdies ritmas visą parą, pažangus miego stebėjimas ir kt., nėra jokių apribojimų, ką šis laikrodis gali veikti prieš kitą nardymą, jo metu ir po jo. 

The 100m depth-rated kompiuteris has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says "Garmin", with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

Gamintojas teigia, kad visas plastikas, naudojamas gaminant laikrodžio korpusą, rėmelį ir mygtukus, yra perdirbtas iš medžiagos, kuri kitu atveju būtų atsidūrusi vandenyne. 

Pasirengimo nardymui režimas Paloma spalvos modelyje
Pasirengimo nardymui režimas Paloma / Shell Pink modelyje

To help personalise the kompiuteris to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Pramoginiams nardytojams suteikiami vieno ir kelių dujų (įskaitant nitrox ir trimix), CCR (uždarosios grandinės rebreather) ir matuoklio režimai.

Yra integruotas trijų ašių kompasas ir didelių skaičių režimas, leidžiantis svarbius duomenis, tokius kaip NDL (bekompresijos riba), laikas ir gylis, įskaitomi bet kokiomis sąlygomis, pasirenkant supaprastintą ekraną ir didesnį tekstą.

Standartinis nardymo ekranas
Lengvai įskaitoma pagrindinė informacija
Nardymo režimo pasirinkimas
Nardymo režimo pasirinkimas

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while mokymas. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Laisvieji narai taip pat gali naudoti Variometro funkciją, kad gautų garsinius ir haptinius įspėjimus, pagrįstus nusileidimo arba pakilimo greičiu, o greičio diagrama leidžia vartotojui registruoti greitį ir peržiūrėti nusileidimo ir pakilimo greitį bei pakabinimo laiką nardymo metu.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the "Garmin" Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Skrydžių laikai
Intervalų informacija
Dinaminės apnėjos scenarijai
Dinaminės apnėjos scenarijai

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates "Garmin"’s suite of health and wellness, mokymas and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to mokymas insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength mokymas and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time. 

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the kompiuteris can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the "Garmin" Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-kompiuteris range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), pristatytas pernai lapkritį su oro integracija, sonaru pagrįstu nardymo pranešimu ir stačiakampiu ekranu.

G2 yra juodos arba rožinės spalvos „Paloma / Shell Pink“ ir yra suderinamas su „QuickFit“ juostomis, kad narai galėtų lengvai jas perjungti. Raskite daugiau informacijos Garmin svetainėje.   

Taip pat „Divernet“: DESCENT X50I: PIRMAS GARMIN „DIDELIS“ NĖRIMO KOMPIUTERIS, GARMIN MK3I / MK2I NAUJINIMŲ PALYGINIMAS, GARMIN DESCENT MK3I, KAD NAUDOJAMS PRIJUNGTI, GARMIN DESCENT G1 DENGA VISUS KAMPUS

Naujausi Podcast'o epizodas iš Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Pažymėkite puikų vaizdo įrašą, patinka jūsų turinys. Neseniai buvo atliktas mano cilindro hidraulinis bandymas, jis užpildytas oru, kiek laiko galite išlaikyti orą cilindre prieš jį naudodami. Taip pat nardymo parduotuvėje galima išleisti orą ir užpildyti nitroksu? #scubadiving #scubadiver Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/prisijunkite prie GEAR PIRKIMO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsų svetainių svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com Fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženklą. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

@timpell49
#AskMark Pažymėkite puikų vaizdo įrašą, patinka jūsų turinys Neseniai išbandžiau mano cilindrą, kad jis užpildytas oru, kiek laiko galite išlaikyti orą cilindre prieš jį naudodami. Taip pat nardymo parduotuvė gali išleisti orą ir užpildyti nitroksu?
#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Kiek laiko galite laikyti orą cilindre? #AskMark #akvalangas

Visas nardymo laidų sąrašas su nuorodomis: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ SAUSIO 18-26 D.: „Boot Düsseldorf“ (Tarptautinė valčių paroda) VASARIO 1–2 D.: „Duikvaker“ Europos paroda (VASARIO 21–23 VASARIO 21–23 d.: Nardymo kurorto kelionių (DRT) paroda, Malaizija KOVO 1–2 d.: GO nardymo šou (The UK Dive Show) KOVO 15–16 d.: ADEX vandenyno festivalis / OZTek Australia KOVO 28–30 d.: Viduržemio jūros nardymo paroda BALANDŽIO 4–6 d.: Azijos nardymo paroda MAYpo (22ADEX)25D: Thailand31D. GEGUŽĖS 1 d. – BIRŽELIO 13 d.: Scuba Show BIRŽELIO 15–6 d.: Malaizijos tarptautinė nardymo paroda (MIDE) RUGSĖJO 7–17 d.: GO Diving ANZ Show SPALIO 19–11 d.: Nardymo pokalbiai LAPKRIČIO 14–00 d.: DEMA šou #scuba #scubadiver: fantastika #scubadiving https://www.scubadivermag.com/prisijunkite prie GEAR PIRKIMO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsų svetainių svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com Fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženklą. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų. Įžanga MIDE 00:01 GO Nardymas ANZ 35:02 Nardymo pokalbiai 35:03 DEMA

Visas nardymo laidų sąrašas su nuorodomis:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

SAUSIO 18–26 D.: „Boot Düsseldorf“ (tarptautinė valčių paroda)
VASARIO 1-2 D.: Duikvaker
VASARIO 21–23 D.: Europos nardymo šou (EUDI)
VASARIO 21–23 D.: Nardymo kurorto kelionių (DRT) šou, Malaizija
KOVO 1-2 d.: GO nardymo šou (The UK Dive Show)
KOVO 15-16 d.: ADEX vandenyno festivalis / OZTek Australia
KOVO 28-30 d.: Viduržemio jūros nardymo šou
BALANDŽIO 4–6 d.: Azijos nardymo paroda (ADEX)
GEGUŽĖS 22–25 d.: Tailando nardymo paroda (TDEX)
GEGUŽĖS 31 D. – BIRŽELIO 1 D.: Scuba Show
BIRŽELIO 13–15 d.: Malaizijos tarptautinė nardymo paroda (MIDE)
RUGSĖJO 6–7 D.: GO Diving ANZ šou
SPALIO 17-19 D.: Nardymo pokalbiai
LAPKRIČIO 11-14 D.: DEMA šou

#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.
00: 00 įvadas
01:35 Scuba.com skelbimas
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO nardymo šou JK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Viduržemio jūra
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Nardymo šou
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Nardymas ANZ
11:09 Nardymo pokalbiai
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Būsimi nardymo šou 2025 m. #scubadiving #diveshow

JAV naras Barringtonas Scottas pasiekė patvirtintą Gineso pasaulio rekordą – greičiausias laikas nardyti visuose septyniuose žemynuose. Kartachenos miesto taryba teigia, kad ruošiasi sugriežtinti prieigą prie Cueva del Agua (Vandens urvo) sistemos pietų Ispanijoje, po to, kai sausio 37 d. žuvo 18 metų moteris. O povandeninių buveinių kūrėjas ką tik pratęsė ilgiausio laiko, praleisto panardinant, rekordą. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver: //www.cubajodiver / Tapk gerbėju.cubajodiver PIRKINIAI: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingehow: The United Kingdom ➡️ Only Show. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženkluose -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtinų įrankių. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

JAV naras Barringtonas Scottas pasiekė patvirtintą Gineso pasaulio rekordą – greičiausias laikas nardyti visuose septyniuose žemynuose. Kartachenos miesto taryba teigia, kad ruošiasi sugriežtinti prieigą prie Cueva del Agua (Vandens urvo) sistemos pietų Ispanijoje, po to, kai sausio 37 d. žuvo 18 metų moteris. O povandeninių buveinių kūrėjas ką tik pratęsė ilgiausio laiko, praleisto panardinant, rekordą.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Ispanijos urvas uždarytas po mirties #akvalangis #podcast #naujienos

Prenumeruoti

SUSISIEKIME!

Kas savaitę gaukite visų „Divernet“ naujienų ir straipsnių santrauką Nardymo kaukė
Mes nešlamštuojame! Perskaitykite mūsų Privatumo politikoje daugiau info.
Prenumeruoti
Pranešti apie
svečias

0 komentarai
Labiausiai balsavo
Naujienos Iš pradžių senesni Iš
Inline atsiliepimai
Peržiūrėti visus komentarus
Naujausi komentarai
mikrofonas: Įsiurbę į vamzdį miršta 4 narai
Al Catalfumo: Koralų mirtis Karibų jūroje
Aidanas Karley: Urvinis naras oro kišenėje išgyvena 60 valandų
Darrenas: Ar galite nardyti po insulto?
Simonas Volšas: Koralų mirtis Karibų jūroje
Naujienos
IPO pasiekė JK narą Komodo Crystal Rock IPO pasiekė JK narą Komodo Crystal Rock
Žiūrėkite Nardymas į tamsą su Suunto Žiūrėkite Nardymas į tamsą su Suunto
DAN pristato „DANcast“ – podcast'ą, kuris įkvėps geresnio ir saugesnio nardymo DAN pristato „DANcast“ – podcast'ą, kuris įkvėps geresnio ir saugesnio nardymo
BSAC paskiria Aplinkos ir tvarumo grupės pirmininką BSAC paskiria Aplinkos ir tvarumo grupės pirmininką
Niue love: Valentino dienos dovana narams Niue love: Valentino dienos dovana narams 
Sueco įlankoje apvirto turistinis laivas Sueco įlankoje apvirto turistinis laivas
Susisiekti su mumis
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos
Šioje svetainėje nepriskirtos nuotraukos priklauso fotografo autorinėms teisėms.
Susisiekite su žurnalu DIVER informacijos.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos
Autorinės teisės 2025 „Rork Media Limited“., Visos teisės saugomos.
Dovanų prenumerata
Prenumeruokite už 3 GBP/mėn