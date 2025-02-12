„Garmin“ pristato laikrodžio stiliaus „Descent G2“.

"Garmin" has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-kompiuteris, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

„Nesvarbu, ar esate naujokas, ar labiau patyręs, „Descent G2“ sukurtas taip, kad augtų kartu su jumis – net į technologinį nardymą“, – sako pasaulinio vartotojų pardavimo viceprezidentas Danas Bartelis.

„Ir su populiariomis gyvenimo virš vandens funkcijomis, tokiomis kaip pasirengimas nardyti, širdies ritmas visą parą, pažangus miego stebėjimas ir kt., nėra jokių apribojimų, ką šis laikrodis gali veikti prieš kitą nardymą, jo metu ir po jo.

The 100m depth-rated kompiuteris has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says "Garmin", with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

Gamintojas teigia, kad visas plastikas, naudojamas gaminant laikrodžio korpusą, rėmelį ir mygtukus, yra perdirbtas iš medžiagos, kuri kitu atveju būtų atsidūrusi vandenyne.

Pasirengimo nardymui režimas Paloma / Shell Pink modelyje

To help personalise the kompiuteris to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Pramoginiams nardytojams suteikiami vieno ir kelių dujų (įskaitant nitrox ir trimix), CCR (uždarosios grandinės rebreather) ir matuoklio režimai.

Yra integruotas trijų ašių kompasas ir didelių skaičių režimas, leidžiantis svarbius duomenis, tokius kaip NDL (bekompresijos riba), laikas ir gylis, įskaitomi bet kokiomis sąlygomis, pasirenkant supaprastintą ekraną ir didesnį tekstą.

Lengvai įskaitoma pagrindinė informacija Nardymo režimo pasirinkimas

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while mokymas. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Laisvieji narai taip pat gali naudoti Variometro funkciją, kad gautų garsinius ir haptinius įspėjimus, pagrįstus nusileidimo arba pakilimo greičiu, o greičio diagrama leidžia vartotojui registruoti greitį ir peržiūrėti nusileidimo ir pakilimo greitį bei pakabinimo laiką nardymo metu.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the "Garmin" Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Intervalų informacija Dinaminės apnėjos scenarijai

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates "Garmin"’s suite of health and wellness, mokymas and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to mokymas insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength mokymas and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time.

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the kompiuteris can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the "Garmin" Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-kompiuteris range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), pristatytas pernai lapkritį su oro integracija, sonaru pagrįstu nardymo pranešimu ir stačiakampiu ekranu.

G2 yra juodos arba rožinės spalvos „Paloma / Shell Pink“ ir yra suderinamas su „QuickFit“ juostomis, kad narai galėtų lengvai jas perjungti. Raskite daugiau informacijos Garmin svetainėje.

