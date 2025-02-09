Žurnalo prenumeratos
Pašalinkite skelbimus už 3 GBP per mėnesį
Prisijungti

Niue love: Valentino dienos dovana narams 

Sekite mus „Google“ naujienose
Prenumeruokite mūsų savaitinį informacinį biuletenį
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

If you think that gifting a small stake in the South Pacific would make a loved one's Valentine’s Day, National Geographic Pristine Seas wants to help you make the connection to bring that about.

For NZ $140 (about £63) you can sponsor for the next 20 years the protection of 1sq km of the waters off Niue, a tiny island but also the world’s largest raised coral atoll, said to host more than 100 observed coral species.

The vulnerable katuali sea snake can be found only in the island’s sea-caves, and its waters are a major breeding ground for humpback whales and home to one of the world’s biggest grey reef shark populations.    

A parrotfish (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A parrotfish at Niue’s Beveridge Reef (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Niue (pronounced Nee-oo-ay) has a human population of only 2,000 and lies 2,100km north-east of New Zealand between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. 

National Geographic Pristine Seas collaborated with Niue on a scientific survey to document its marine biodiversity in 2023. It was the third stop on its Global Expedition, a five-year collaboration with central and western Pacific Island nations, and it became a supporter of Niue's stance on protecting the environment.

Niue's 100% protection

Niue is the only country in the world to have protected 100% of its territorial waters, says Pristine Seas, including a total ban on fishing and other human activities in the Moana Mahu Marine Protected Area, which covers 49,000sq km (40%) of its ocean area.

A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

To help pay to maintain, monitor and enforce this MPA, Niue has developed a sustainable funding initiative that offers individuals and organisations the opportunity to sponsor a small portion of its marine sanctuary via its Ocean Conservation Commitments (OCCs). 

OCC seal
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

That upkeep serves to allow nearby fish populations to be replenished, improving local fishing, providing jobs and economic benefits and building resilience against ocean-warming.

Geriausios Niue & Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust administers the 127,000 OCCs and manages the investment. In return for your sponsorship, which is obtainable here, you receive a certificate suitable for framing.   

Taip pat „Divernet“: PAUL ROSE: STILL DIVING THANKS TO A HYPERLITE 1, PRISTINE SEAS PADĖJA 5 METŲ RAMIOJŲJŲ JŪROS UŽTIKRINTI, PRISTINE SEAS TYRINĖJA MAŽIAU ŽINOMUS PALAUS



Naujausi Podcast'o epizodas iš Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Pažymėkite puikų vaizdo įrašą, patinka jūsų turinys. Neseniai buvo atliktas mano cilindro hidraulinis bandymas, jis užpildytas oru, kiek laiko galite išlaikyti orą cilindre prieš jį naudodami. Taip pat nardymo parduotuvėje galima išleisti orą ir užpildyti nitroksu? #scubadiving #scubadiver Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/prisijunkite prie GEAR PIRKIMO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsų svetainių svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com Fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženklą. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

@timpell49
#AskMark Pažymėkite puikų vaizdo įrašą, patinka jūsų turinys Neseniai išbandžiau mano cilindrą, kad jis užpildytas oru, kiek laiko galite išlaikyti orą cilindre prieš jį naudodami. Taip pat nardymo parduotuvė gali išleisti orą ir užpildyti nitroksu?
#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Kiek laiko galite laikyti orą cilindre? #AskMark #akvalangas

Visas nardymo laidų sąrašas su nuorodomis: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ SAUSIO 18-26 D.: „Boot Düsseldorf“ (Tarptautinė valčių paroda) VASARIO 1–2 D.: „Duikvaker“ Europos paroda (VASARIO 21–23 VASARIO 21–23 d.: Nardymo kurorto kelionių (DRT) paroda, Malaizija KOVO 1–2 d.: GO nardymo šou (The UK Dive Show) KOVO 15–16 d.: ADEX vandenyno festivalis / OZTek Australia KOVO 28–30 d.: Viduržemio jūros nardymo paroda BALANDŽIO 4–6 d.: Azijos nardymo paroda MAYpo (22ADEX)25D: Thailand31D. GEGUŽĖS 1 d. – BIRŽELIO 13 d.: Scuba Show BIRŽELIO 15–6 d.: Malaizijos tarptautinė nardymo paroda (MIDE) RUGSĖJO 7–17 d.: GO Diving ANZ Show SPALIO 19–11 d.: Nardymo pokalbiai LAPKRIČIO 14–00 d.: DEMA šou #scuba #scubadiver: fantastika #scubadiving https://www.scubadivermag.com/prisijunkite prie GEAR PIRKIMO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsų svetainių svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com Fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženklą. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų. Įžanga MIDE 00:01 GO Nardymas ANZ 35:02 Nardymo pokalbiai 35:03 DEMA

Visas nardymo laidų sąrašas su nuorodomis:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

SAUSIO 18–26 D.: „Boot Düsseldorf“ (tarptautinė valčių paroda)
VASARIO 1-2 D.: Duikvaker
VASARIO 21–23 D.: Europos nardymo šou (EUDI)
VASARIO 21–23 D.: Nardymo kurorto kelionių (DRT) šou, Malaizija
KOVO 1-2 d.: GO nardymo šou (The UK Dive Show)
KOVO 15-16 d.: ADEX vandenyno festivalis / OZTek Australia
KOVO 28-30 d.: Viduržemio jūros nardymo šou
BALANDŽIO 4–6 d.: Azijos nardymo paroda (ADEX)
GEGUŽĖS 22–25 d.: Tailando nardymo paroda (TDEX)
GEGUŽĖS 31 D. – BIRŽELIO 1 D.: Scuba Show
BIRŽELIO 13–15 d.: Malaizijos tarptautinė nardymo paroda (MIDE)
RUGSĖJO 6–7 D.: GO Diving ANZ šou
SPALIO 17-19 D.: Nardymo pokalbiai
LAPKRIČIO 11-14 D.: DEMA šou

#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.
00: 00 įvadas
01:35 Scuba.com skelbimas
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO nardymo šou JK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Viduržemio jūra
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Nardymo šou
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Nardymas ANZ
11:09 Nardymo pokalbiai
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Būsimi nardymo šou 2025 m. #scubadiving #diveshow

JAV naras Barringtonas Scottas pasiekė patvirtintą Gineso pasaulio rekordą – greičiausias laikas nardyti visuose septyniuose žemynuose. Kartachenos miesto taryba teigia, kad ruošiasi sugriežtinti prieigą prie Cueva del Agua (Vandens urvo) sistemos pietų Ispanijoje, po to, kai sausio 37 d. žuvo 18 metų moteris. O povandeninių buveinių kūrėjas ką tik pratęsė ilgiausio laiko, praleisto panardinant, rekordą. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver: //www.cubajodiver / Tapk gerbėju.cubajodiver PIRKINIAI: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingehow: The United Kingdom ➡️ Only Show. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženkluose -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtinų įrankių. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

JAV naras Barringtonas Scottas pasiekė patvirtintą Gineso pasaulio rekordą – greičiausias laikas nardyti visuose septyniuose žemynuose. Kartachenos miesto taryba teigia, kad ruošiasi sugriežtinti prieigą prie Cueva del Agua (Vandens urvo) sistemos pietų Ispanijoje, po to, kai sausio 37 d. žuvo 18 metų moteris. O povandeninių buveinių kūrėjas ką tik pratęsė ilgiausio laiko, praleisto panardinant, rekordą.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Ispanijos urvas uždarytas po mirties #akvalangis #podcast #naujienos

Prenumeruoti

SUSISIEKIME!

Kas savaitę gaukite visų „Divernet“ naujienų ir straipsnių santrauką Nardymo kaukė
Mes nešlamštuojame! Perskaitykite mūsų Privatumo politikoje daugiau info.
Prenumeruoti
Pranešti apie
svečias

0 komentarai
Labiausiai balsavo
Naujienos Iš pradžių senesni Iš
Inline atsiliepimai
Peržiūrėti visus komentarus
Naujausi komentarai
mikrofonas: Įsiurbę į vamzdį miršta 4 narai
Al Catalfumo: Koralų mirtis Karibų jūroje
Aidanas Karley: Urvinis naras oro kišenėje išgyvena 60 valandų
Darrenas: Ar galite nardyti po insulto?
Simonas Volšas: Koralų mirtis Karibų jūroje
Naujienos
Niue love: Valentino dienos dovana narams Niue love: Valentino dienos dovana narams 
Sueco įlankoje apvirto turistinis laivas Sueco įlankoje apvirto turistinis laivas
Paskutinės Prancūzijos nelaisvės orkos laukia neaiškus likimas Paskutinės Prancūzijos nelaisvės orkos laukia neaiškus likimas
Grafinis romanas pabrėžia nardymą vaiduokliniais tinklais Grafinis romanas pabrėžia nardymą vaiduokliniais tinklais
DNR tai įrodo: orkai žudo dėl baltojo ryklio kepenų DNR tai įrodo: orkai žudo dėl baltojo ryklio kepenų
„Būkite atsargūs rinkdamiesi Raudonosios jūros nardymo valtis“, įspėja MAIB „Būkite atsargūs rinkdamiesi Raudonosios jūros nardymo valtis“, įspėja MAIB
Susisiekti su mumis
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos
Šioje svetainėje nepriskirtos nuotraukos priklauso fotografo autorinėms teisėms.
Susisiekite su žurnalu DIVER informacijos.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos
Autorinės teisės 2025 „Rork Media Limited“., Visos teisės saugomos.
Dovanų prenumerata
Prenumeruokite už 3 GBP/mėn