Žurnalo prenumeratos
Pašalinkite skelbimus už 3 GBP per mėnesį
Prisijungti

„Euro-Divers“ Egipte pradeda Blue Lens seminarus

Sekite mus „Google“ naujienose
Prenumeruokite mūsų savaitinį informacinį biuletenį
Blue Lens Workshops

Euro-Divers Egypt has announced the introduction of Blue Lens Workshops, one-week immersive experiences in the Red Sea designed to take your underwater photography and videography to the next level.

Limited to just 12 participants per session, these workshops provide hands-on coaching from industry experts in one of the most-breathtaking marine environments on Earth.

More than just another dive trip, this is a seven-day deep dive into the art of underwater imaging. Led by renowned underwater film-maker Olivier Bourgeois and his expert team, the workshop blends technical mastery, marine behaviour insights, diving techniques, and post-production skills into a comprehensive learning experience.

"YouTube" vaizdo

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced shooter, you’ll leave with new friends, new skills, and unforgettable memories from an adventure like no other.

Great underwater imagery isn’t just about technique – it’s about understanding and connecting with the ocean itself. That’s why Blue Lens Workshops go beyond the camera to help you develop a deeper appreciation of marine wildlife and its behaviour. With guidance from marine experts and oceanographers, you’ll learn how to anticipate animal movement, adapt to natural conditions, and capture truly authentic moments.

"YouTube" vaizdo

Over the week, you’ll discover how to interact with marine species and how you can approach wildlife with minimal disturbance, all while creating images that tell powerful stories about the underwater world.

Your workshop package includes seven nights in a four-star beachfront resort with full board / airport transfers for a smooth arrival and departure / 14 dives with extended bottom time (up to 90 minutes each) / nitrox included for certified divers / privatized dive boats and small group formations (four divers max per group) / fully equipped post-production studio).

There are only two sessions available in 2025 (25 May – 1 June, and 1 June – 8 June) and with a strictly limited number of participants, this is a rare chance to be part of something truly unique. Book čia.

Naujausi Podcast'o epizodas iš Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Pažymėkite puikų vaizdo įrašą, patinka jūsų turinys. Neseniai buvo atliktas mano cilindro hidraulinis bandymas, jis užpildytas oru, kiek laiko galite išlaikyti orą cilindre prieš jį naudodami. Taip pat nardymo parduotuvėje galima išleisti orą ir užpildyti nitroksu? #scubadiving #scubadiver Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/prisijunkite prie GEAR PIRKIMO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsų svetainių svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com Fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženklą. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

@timpell49
#AskMark Pažymėkite puikų vaizdo įrašą, patinka jūsų turinys Neseniai išbandžiau mano cilindrą, kad jis užpildytas oru, kiek laiko galite išlaikyti orą cilindre prieš jį naudodami. Taip pat nardymo parduotuvė gali išleisti orą ir užpildyti nitroksu?
#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Kiek laiko galite laikyti orą cilindre? #AskMark #akvalangas

Visas nardymo laidų sąrašas su nuorodomis: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ SAUSIO 18-26 D.: „Boot Düsseldorf“ (Tarptautinė valčių paroda) VASARIO 1–2 D.: „Duikvaker“ Europos paroda (VASARIO 21–23 VASARIO 21–23 d.: Nardymo kurorto kelionių (DRT) paroda, Malaizija KOVO 1–2 d.: GO nardymo šou (The UK Dive Show) KOVO 15–16 d.: ADEX vandenyno festivalis / OZTek Australia KOVO 28–30 d.: Viduržemio jūros nardymo paroda BALANDŽIO 4–6 d.: Azijos nardymo paroda MAYpo (22ADEX)25D: Thailand31D. GEGUŽĖS 1 d. – BIRŽELIO 13 d.: Scuba Show BIRŽELIO 15–6 d.: Malaizijos tarptautinė nardymo paroda (MIDE) RUGSĖJO 7–17 d.: GO Diving ANZ Show SPALIO 19–11 d.: Nardymo pokalbiai LAPKRIČIO 14–00 d.: DEMA šou #scuba #scubadiver: fantastika #scubadiving https://www.scubadivermag.com/prisijunkite prie GEAR PIRKIMO: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsų svetainių svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com Fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženklą. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų. Įžanga MIDE 00:01 GO Nardymas ANZ 35:02 Nardymo pokalbiai 35:03 DEMA

Visas nardymo laidų sąrašas su nuorodomis:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

SAUSIO 18–26 D.: „Boot Düsseldorf“ (tarptautinė valčių paroda)
VASARIO 1-2 D.: Duikvaker
VASARIO 21–23 D.: Europos nardymo šou (EUDI)
VASARIO 21–23 D.: Nardymo kurorto kelionių (DRT) šou, Malaizija
KOVO 1-2 d.: GO nardymo šou (The UK Dive Show)
KOVO 15-16 d.: ADEX vandenyno festivalis / OZTek Australia
KOVO 28-30 d.: Viduržemio jūros nardymo šou
BALANDŽIO 4–6 d.: Azijos nardymo paroda (ADEX)
GEGUŽĖS 22–25 d.: Tailando nardymo paroda (TDEX)
GEGUŽĖS 31 D. – BIRŽELIO 1 D.: Scuba Show
BIRŽELIO 13–15 d.: Malaizijos tarptautinė nardymo paroda (MIDE)
RUGSĖJO 6–7 D.: GO Diving ANZ šou
SPALIO 17-19 D.: Nardymo pokalbiai
LAPKRIČIO 11-14 D.: DEMA šou

#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.
00: 00 įvadas
01:35 Scuba.com skelbimas
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO nardymo šou JK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Viduržemio jūra
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Nardymo šou
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Nardymas ANZ
11:09 Nardymo pokalbiai
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Būsimi nardymo šou 2025 m. #scubadiving #diveshow

JAV naras Barringtonas Scottas pasiekė patvirtintą Gineso pasaulio rekordą – greičiausias laikas nardyti visuose septyniuose žemynuose. Kartachenos miesto taryba teigia, kad ruošiasi sugriežtinti prieigą prie Cueva del Agua (Vandens urvo) sistemos pietų Ispanijoje, po to, kai sausio 37 d. žuvo 18 metų moteris. O povandeninių buveinių kūrėjas ką tik pratęsė ilgiausio laiko, praleisto panardinant, rekordą. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver: //www.cubajodiver / Tapk gerbėju.cubajodiver PIRKINIAI: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingehow: The United Kingdom ➡️ Only Show. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženkluose -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtinų įrankių. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informaciniams tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

JAV naras Barringtonas Scottas pasiekė patvirtintą Gineso pasaulio rekordą – greičiausias laikas nardyti visuose septyniuose žemynuose. Kartachenos miesto taryba teigia, kad ruošiasi sugriežtinti prieigą prie Cueva del Agua (Vandens urvo) sistemos pietų Ispanijoje, po to, kai sausio 37 d. žuvo 18 metų moteris. O povandeninių buveinių kūrėjas ką tik pratęsė ilgiausio laiko, praleisto panardinant, rekordą.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Ispanijos urvas uždarytas po mirties #akvalangis #podcast #naujienos

Prenumeruoti

SUSISIEKIME!

Kas savaitę gaukite visų „Divernet“ naujienų ir straipsnių santrauką Nardymo kaukė
Mes nešlamštuojame! Perskaitykite mūsų Privatumo politikoje daugiau info.
Prenumeruoti
Pranešti apie
svečias

0 komentarai
Labiausiai balsavo
Naujienos Iš pradžių senesni Iš
Inline atsiliepimai
Peržiūrėti visus komentarus
Naujausi komentarai
Nikas Baltas: Nardymas į Kubos tolimuosius vakarus
Gaby Cortaberria: Airija įgyja pirmąjį dirbtinį rifą
Simonas Volšas: Koralų mirtis Karibų jūroje
Aleksandras Basas: „Scubaverse“ perima nauja įmonė
Sarah C. McDonald: Koralų mirtis Karibų jūroje
Naujienos
„Euro-Divers“ Egipte pradeda Blue Lens seminarus „Euro-Divers“ Egipte pradeda Blue Lens seminarus
Vėžlių šokis – ir ką tai reiškia Vėžlių šokis – ir ką tai reiškia
Išsipainiojo, bet kašalotas miršta nuo Skye Išsipainiojo, bet kašalotas miršta nuo Skye
Sužeistas kojos naras, atsitrenkęs ir pabėgęs Sužeistas kojos naras, atsitrenkęs ir pabėgęs
Šią vasarą nardote į medų? Geriausia skaityti tai Šią vasarą nardote į medų? Geriausia skaityti tai
2 Rusijos narai žuvo po išsiskyrimo Filipinuose 2 Rusijos narai žuvo po išsiskyrimo Filipinuose
Susisiekti su mumis
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos
Šioje svetainėje nepriskirtos nuotraukos priklauso fotografo autorinėms teisėms.
Susisiekite su žurnalu DIVER informacijos.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos
Autorinės teisės 2025 „Rork Media Limited“., Visos teisės saugomos.
Dovanų prenumerata
Prenumeruokite už 3 GBP/mėn