„Euro-Divers“ Egipte pradeda Blue Lens seminarus

Euro-Divers Egypt has announced the introduction of Blue Lens Workshops, one-week immersive experiences in the Red Sea designed to take your underwater photography and videography to the next level.

Limited to just 12 participants per session, these workshops provide hands-on coaching from industry experts in one of the most-breathtaking marine environments on Earth.

More than just another dive trip, this is a seven-day deep dive into the art of underwater imaging. Led by renowned underwater film-maker Olivier Bourgeois and his expert team, the workshop blends technical mastery, marine behaviour insights, diving techniques, and post-production skills into a comprehensive learning experience.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced shooter, you’ll leave with new friends, new skills, and unforgettable memories from an adventure like no other.

Great underwater imagery isn’t just about technique – it’s about understanding and connecting with the ocean itself. That’s why Blue Lens Workshops go beyond the camera to help you develop a deeper appreciation of marine wildlife and its behaviour. With guidance from marine experts and oceanographers, you’ll learn how to anticipate animal movement, adapt to natural conditions, and capture truly authentic moments.

Over the week, you’ll discover how to interact with marine species and how you can approach wildlife with minimal disturbance, all while creating images that tell powerful stories about the underwater world.

Your workshop package includes seven nights in a four-star beachfront resort with full board / airport transfers for a smooth arrival and departure / 14 dives with extended bottom time (up to 90 minutes each) / nitrox included for certified divers / privatized dive boats and small group formations (four divers max per group) / fully equipped post-production studio).

There are only two sessions available in 2025 (25 May – 1 June, and 1 June – 8 June) and with a strictly limited number of participants, this is a rare chance to be part of something truly unique. Book čia.