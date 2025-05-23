Žurnalo prenumeratos
Pašalinkite skelbimus už 3 GBP per mėnesį
Prisijungti

„Pipeline“: „Left To Die“ podcast'as tiria nardymo skandalą

Sekite mus „Google“ naujienose
Prenumeruokite mūsų savaitinį informacinį biuletenį
(DMG Media)
(DMG Media)

The shocking case of the four professional divers who were sucked into a 75cm-bore oil pipeline off the Caribbean island of Trinidad in early 2022, and the continuing fall-out from that event, is the subject of a podcast released this week, entitled Pipeline: Left To Die.

Now available are episode 1, which outlines the events and introduces relatives of the men, and episode 2, based around a graphic first interview with Christopher Boodram, the diver who survived the tragedy, and a GoPro audio recording of his trapped colleagues. 

Episode 3 of what is described as a real-time investigation drops on 29 May and starts to delve into the murky politics behind the failure to rescue the divers, including an interview with Trinidad & Tobago’s former attorney-general Anand Ramlogan, who is representing Boodram.

National outrage

The fatal incident occurred on 25 February 2022, and the news story it generated, as well as a tolesnių veiksmų two years later concerning the relatives’ fight for justice, remain among the most visited pages on „Divernet“.

As podcast maker DMG Media points out, however, international coverage of what many on Trinidad have come to regard as a national outrage has remained muted. DMG contrasts the incident with underwater stories such as that of the flooded Thai cave and the Titanas submersible, which sparked highly publicised and costly international rescue attempts.

The team of underwater welders had used scuba to reach a 5m-deep underwater habitat to carry out repairs on the pipeline when a safety plug opened too suddenly, causing a powerful vacuum effect.

The divers were sucked inside the pipe and some might have survived for more than 30 hours in their cramped, oily environment, unsure even which way they were facing.

Divers among their relatives attempted their own rescue, but with the help of air tanks Boodram managed to make his way to safety, having promised the others that he would get help. This, he would be shocked to find after leaving intensive care, had never materialised. 

Iš kairės: Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassaras ir Fyzal Kurban. Tik Boodram išgyventų dujotiekio nardymą vėliau tą pačią dieną
The divers on the morning of the dive, from left: sole survivor Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban

‘Rescue blocked’

In the podcast, investigative journalist Isabelle Stanley explores why attempts to get the men out appear to have been actively blocked by interested parties on the oil-dependent Caribbean island.

The divers worked for service company LMCS, run by the father of one of the fatalities and contracted for the pipeline task by the state-owned oil company Paria Fuel Trading – which subsequently refused to accept liability for their deaths.

In 2024 Trinidad & Tobago’s Commission of Enquiry concluded that “little or no attempt to rescue” the divers had been made and that Paria’s handling of the incident had been criminally negligent, suggesting that the company should face a charge of corporate manslaughter. 

Geriausios Naftotiekis podcast “exposes the truth behind this catastrophic event – a story that has barely been covered in international news until now”, says DMG Media. “Rescue attempts were actively prevented by the state-owned oil company, with armed officers sent to the scene to stand down would-be rescuers.”

DMG adds that the evidence it has accumulated points to “corporate negligence, political interference and an ongoing cover-up”. Following the story “has led us to lucrative contracts, failing safety standards and secretive political relationships – and to a question: why were those divers left to die?”

Pipeline: Left To Die is rasti čia and can be found on all podcast platforms.

Also out next week (27 May) is TV dokumentinis filmas about the doomed Titanas submersible, Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster. It will be aired on BBC Two and available on BBC iPlayer.

Taip pat „Divernet“: Įsiurbę į vamzdį miršta 4 narai, Narų vamzdynų mirtys kaltinami naftos bendrovės „nusikalstamu aplaidumu“, Naras įsiurbtas į užtvankos vamzdį: operatorius įsitaiso

Naujausi Podcast'o epizodas iš Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Sveiki! Mokiausi apie šoninį montavimą ir sunkiai randu aiškų pavyzdį, kaip surinkti balionus. Žinau, kad tai bus aptarta mokymuose, bet prieš pradėdami kursus turiu žinoti, ką įsigyti, nes netoliese nėra geros šoninio montavimo balionų parduotuvės. Gal galėtumėte parodyti, kaip surenkami šoninio montavimo ir deko/scenos balionai? Apsilankykite mūsų svetainėje ir raskite daugiau nardymo naujienų, povandeninės fotografijos, patarimų ir kelionių ataskaitų: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Svarbios partnerių nuorodos, kurias verta sekti 🔗 Gaukite 15 % nuolaidą tarptautinei eSIM kortelei! Naudokite kodą: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Įsigykite nardymo įrangos čia: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Palaikykite ryšį su mumis. „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ „Instagram“: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Temos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine „Twitter“ (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ „TikTok“: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Svetainė: https://divernet.com/ Svetainė: https://godivingshow.com/ Svetainė: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Dėl verslo klausimų: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Jums siūlomi vaizdo įrašai: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Apie žurnalą „Scuba Diver“. Sveiki atvykę į žurnalą „Scuba Diver“! Mes aistringai domimės viskuo, kas susiję su povandeniniu pasauliu. Esame nemokamas žurnalas, platinamas Europoje, ANZ ir Šiaurės Amerikoje, todėl pateikiame naujausias žinias apie nardymą su akvalangu – nuo ​​įspūdingų nardymo kelionių krypčių ir sąžiningų įrangos apžvalgų iki ekspertų patarimų, naujienų ir įkvepiančių istorijų apie povandeninį pasaulį. Nesvarbu, ar esate patyręs nardytojas, ar tik pradedate savo povandeninę kelionę, mūsų turinys sukurtas taip, kad jus informuotų, įkvėptų ir pasiruoštų kitam nardymui. Prisijunkite prie mūsų, tyrinėkite ir palaikykite ryšį su nardymo pasauliu! Prisijunkite prie mūsų ir niekada nepraleiskite nuotykių! Dėl verslo klausimų naudokite toliau pateiktą kontaktinę informaciją: 📩 El. paštas: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mėgstate nardyti su akvalangu? Prenumeruokite dabar ir gaukite nardymo kelionių patarimų, įrangos apžvalgų, patarimų apie nardymą, įspūdingų nardymų, nardymo naujienų ir povandeninių istorijų! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Sveiki! Mokiausi šoninio montavimo ir sunkiai randu aiškų pavyzdį, kaip sumontuoti bakus. Žinau, kad tai bus aptarta mokymuose, bet prieš eidamas į kursus turiu žinoti, ką įsigyti, nes netoliese nėra geros šoninio montavimo dirbtuvės.

Gal galėtumėte parodyti, kaip surenkami šoniniai ir sceniniai bakai?

Apsilankykite mūsų svetainėje, jei norite gauti daugiau nardymo naujienų, povandeninės fotografijos, patarimų ir kelionių reportažų: https://divernet.com/

✅ Svarbios filialų nuorodos, kurias reikia sekti

🔗 Gaukite 15% nuolaidą tarptautiniam eSIM pasiūlymui! Naudojimo kodas: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Įsigykite Scuba Gears čia:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 ❐𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Palaikykite ryšį su mumis.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Temos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
„Twitter“ (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Svetainė: https://divernet.com/
Svetainė: https://godivingshow.com/
Svetainė: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Verslo užklausoms: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Jums siūlomi vaizdo įrašai:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Apie „Scuba Diver“ žurnalą.

Sveiki atvykę į žurnalą „Scuba Diver“! Esame aistringi viskam, kas susiję su povandeniniu pasauliu. Kaip nemokamas Europoje, ANZ ir Šiaurės Amerikoje platinamas žurnalas, pateikiame jums naujausią nardymo informaciją – nuo ​​vaizdingų nardymo kelionių vietų ir nuoširdžių įrankių apžvalgų iki ekspertų patarimų, naujienų ir įkvepiančių povandeninių istorijų.

Nesvarbu, ar esate patyręs naras, ar tik pradedate kelionę po vandeniu, mūsų turinys sukurtas taip, kad jus informuotų, įkvėptų ir būtų pasiruošę kitam nardymui. Įeikite, tyrinėkite ir palaikykite ryšį su akvalango pasauliu su mumis! Prisijunkite prie mūsų ir niekada nepraleiskite nuotykių!

Verslo klausimais naudokite toliau pateiktą kontaktinę informaciją:

📩 El. paštas: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mėgsti nardymą? Prenumeruokite dabar, kad gautumėte patarimus dėl nardymo kelionių, apžvalgų apie įrangą, patarimus apie nardymą, epinius nardymus, nardymo naujienas ir povandenines istorijas!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kaip sumontuoti šoninį cilindrą?

@martink72 #askmark Kaip pritvirtinti mirksinčią lemputę prie dviejų arba viengubų cilindrų, kad mano draugas galėtų mane matyti / rasti net esant prastam matomumui ar naktį? Įprastas šių daiktų dirželis visada leidžia šviesai kristi žemyn ir ją užstoti. Apsilankykite mūsų svetainėje, kurioje rasite daugiau nardymo naujienų, povandeninės fotografijos, patarimų ir kelionių ataskaitų: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Svarbios partnerių nuorodos, kurias verta sekti 🔗 Gaukite 15 % nuolaidą tarptautiniam eSIM pasiūlymui! Naudokite kodą: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Įsigykite nardymo įrangos čia: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Palaikykite ryšį su mumis. „Facebook“: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ „Instagram“: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Temos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine „Twitter“ (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ „TikTok“: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Svetainė: https://divernet.com/ Svetainė: https://godivingshow.com/ Svetainė: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Dėl verslo klausimų: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Jums siūlomi vaizdo įrašai: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Vltch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAoL HCpnu4️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Apie žurnalą „Scuba Diver“. Sveiki atvykę į žurnalą „Scuba Diver“! Mes aistringai domimės viskuo, kas susiję su povandeniniu pasauliu. Esame nemokamas žurnalas, platinamas Europoje, ANZ ir Šiaurės Amerikoje, todėl pateikiame naujausias žinias apie nardymą su akvalangu – nuo ​​įspūdingų nardymo kelionių krypčių ir sąžiningų įrangos apžvalgų iki ekspertų patarimų, naujienų ir įkvepiančių istorijų apie povandeninį pasaulį. Nesvarbu, ar esate patyręs nardytojas, ar tik pradedate savo povandeninę kelionę, mūsų turinys sukurtas taip, kad jus informuotų, įkvėptų ir pasiruoštų kitam nardymui. Prisijunkite prie mūsų, tyrinėkite ir palaikykite ryšį su nardymo pasauliu! Prisijunkite prie mūsų ir niekada nepraleiskite nuotykių! Dėl verslo klausimų naudokite toliau pateiktą kontaktinę informaciją: 📩 El. paštas: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Mėgstate nardyti su akvalangu? Prenumeruokite dabar ir gaukite nardymo kelionių patarimų, įrangos apžvalgų, patarimų apie nardymą, įspūdingų nardymų, nardymo naujienų ir povandeninių istorijų! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Kaip pritvirtinti mirksinčią lemputę prie dviejų arba viengubų cilindrų, kad draugas galėtų mane matyti / rasti net esant prastam matomumui ar naktį? Įprastas šių daiktų dirželis visada leidžia šviesai kristi žemyn ir ją užstoti.
Apsilankykite mūsų svetainėje, jei norite gauti daugiau nardymo naujienų, povandeninės fotografijos, patarimų ir kelionių reportažų: https://divernet.com/

✅ Svarbios filialų nuorodos, kurias reikia sekti

🔗 Gaukite 15% nuolaidą tarptautiniam eSIM pasiūlymui! Naudojimo kodas: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Įsigykite Scuba Gears čia:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 ❐𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Palaikykite ryšį su mumis.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Temos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
„Twitter“ (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Svetainė: https://divernet.com/
Svetainė: https://godivingshow.com/
Svetainė: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Verslo užklausoms: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Jums siūlomi vaizdo įrašai:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Apie „Scuba Diver“ žurnalą.

Sveiki atvykę į žurnalą „Scuba Diver“! Esame aistringi viskam, kas susiję su povandeniniu pasauliu. Kaip nemokamas Europoje, ANZ ir Šiaurės Amerikoje platinamas žurnalas, pateikiame jums naujausią nardymo informaciją – nuo ​​vaizdingų nardymo kelionių vietų ir nuoširdžių įrankių apžvalgų iki ekspertų patarimų, naujienų ir įkvepiančių povandeninių istorijų.

Nesvarbu, ar esate patyręs naras, ar tik pradedate kelionę po vandeniu, mūsų turinys sukurtas taip, kad jus informuotų, įkvėptų ir būtų pasiruošę kitam nardymui. Įeikite, tyrinėkite ir palaikykite ryšį su akvalango pasauliu su mumis! Prisijunkite prie mūsų ir niekada nepraleiskite nuotykių!

Verslo klausimais naudokite toliau pateiktą kontaktinę informaciją:

📩 El. paštas: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Mėgsti nardymą? Prenumeruokite dabar, kad gautumėte patarimus dėl nardymo kelionių, apžvalgų apie įrangą, patarimus apie nardymą, epinius nardymus, nardymo naujienas ir povandenines istorijas!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kaip galiu prie savęs pritvirtinti mirksinčią šviesos stroboskopą, kad draugas mane matytų? #askmark #nardymassu akvalangu

Apsilankykite Wakatobi kurorto svetainėje: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% nuolaida tarptautiniam eSIM pasiūlymui naudojimo kodas: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Tapkite gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/scubadiving: https://www.Scubadiver. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SVETAINE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Tik Jungtinės Karalystės svetainė https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženkluose -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtinų įrankių. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

Apsilankykite Wakatobi Resort svetainėje:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis

15 % nuolaida Tarptautiniam eSIM pasiūlymo naudojimui kodas: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ĮRANGŲ PIRKIMAS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeis profesionalų NAUDINGO BAIGIMO treniruotę ar rekomendacijas kiekvienam gamintojui. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo ar specialių įrangos gamintojų reikalavimų.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ar tai geriausias kada nors nardymo centras? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Prenumeruoti

SUSISIEKIME!

Kas savaitę gaukite visų „Divernet“ naujienų ir straipsnių santrauką Nardymo kaukė
Mes nešlamštuojame! Perskaitykite mūsų Privatumo politikoje daugiau info.
Prenumeruoti
Pranešti apie
svečias

0 komentarai
Labiausiai balsavo
Naujienos Iš pradžių senesni Iš
Inline atsiliepimai
Peržiūrėti visus komentarus
Naujausi komentarai
ron: Narų atradimai: Meg dantis Floridoje, bombos JK
Steve: Paulas Toomeris palieka „Dive RAID International“
Bryan: Kaip patekti į Raja Ampat
Oliveris Vandewalle'as: Narai rado trūkstamas legendinio „Vasa“ laivo nuolaužų grandis
leets: Naras mirė po to, kai persekiojo „GoPro“ kamerą
Naujienos
„Pipeline“: „Left To Die“ podcast'as tiria nardymo skandalą „Pipeline“: „Left To Die“ podcast'as tiria nardymo skandalą
Ežero narai tyrinėja 144 metų senumo vilkiko nuolaužas Ežero narai tyrinėja 144 metų senumo vilkiko nuolaužas
Narų atradimai: Meg dantis Floridoje, bombos JK Narų atradimai: Meg dantis Floridoje, bombos JK
AMTECS pradeda pasaulinę narystės programą, kuria siekiama skatinti bendruomenės įsitraukimą AMTECS pradeda pasaulinę narystės programą, kuria siekiama skatinti bendruomenės įsitraukimą
„All Star Scuba Scene“ į savo Raudonosios jūros laivyną įtraukia Ghani gyvųjų laivų „All Star Scuba Scene“ į savo Raudonosios jūros laivyną įtraukia Ghani gyvųjų laivų
Sipadane naras mirė po šuolio į šautuvą Sipadane naras mirė po šuolio į šautuvą
Susisiekti su mumis
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos Tiktok
Šioje svetainėje nepriskirtos nuotraukos priklauso fotografo autorinėms teisėms.
Susisiekite su žurnalu DIVER informacijos.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Temos Tiktok
Autorinės teisės 2025 „Rork Media Limited“., Visos teisės saugomos.
Dovanų prenumerata
Prenumeruokite už 3 GBP/mėn