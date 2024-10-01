Didžiausias nardytojų internetinis šaltinis
Nautilus to distribute Dived Up books

Bournemouth-based Dived Up Publications, which specialises in dive-related books, has formed a partnership with Nautilus Group to distribute its catalogue, and says the move will make its titles more readily available to dive-shops and other retailers.

Nautilus UK represents more than 20 diving-equipment brands, so has an extensive distribution network and knowledge of the diving market. It is now taking responsibility for distribution, sales and marketing of Dived Up books to the dive trade, allowing the publisher to focus on content-creation.

“We are excited to welcome Dived Up Publications to our portfolio,” said "Nautilus" owner Brett Thorpe. “Their high-quality dive books are a perfect complement to our existing range of products. In a world of digital media, it’s refreshing to be able to offer high-quality physical media which will still be with us in 50 years.”

Nardė aukštyn’s catalogue includes guides to dive-locations, underwater photography and videography and diving equipment as well as biographies, maritime history, marine-life ID resources and a range of logbooks. Editor-in-chief Alex Gibson says that it also champions niche titles from other independent publishers.

Naujausi leidimai apima Coral Triangle Cameos: Biodiversity And The Small Majority by Alan Powderham; Treasures, Shipwrecks And The Dawn of Red Sea Diving by Howard Rosenstein; Scuba Diving Operational Risk Management by Claudio Gino Ferreri; and the second edition of Richard Salter’s Diving Gozo & Comino

Book reviews on Divernet: liepa 24, Gegužės 24, lapkritis 23rugpjūtis 23balandis 23vasaris 23gruodis 22rugpjūtis 22balandis 22

@adefrutos63 #askmark Kaip sekasi sekti nardymą, kai paskutinis buvo labai įtemptas dėl oro trūkumo? #scubadiver #scubadiver NUORODOS Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, užuominos ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženkluose ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https:// ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kur rasite visus būtiniausius reikmenis. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeistų profesionalų NAUDOJIMO treniruotę. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo.

