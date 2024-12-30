2025 m. vandenyno mylėtojų festivalis

Dovanų prenumerata
A Citywide Celebration of Ocean Conservation and Culture

Australia’s largest cultural and science event dedicated to the ocean, the Vandenyno mylėtojų festivalis, is back for its fifth year with an even bigger splash! Expanding beyond its iconic Bondi roots, the 2025 festival will span multiple Sydney locations throughout March, featuring a diverse lineup of ocean-inspired events aimed at celebrating, educating, and inspiring action for a healthier ocean.

The festival will transform Sydney into a vibrant hub of ideas, art, music, and action. Nesvarbu, ar tai a saulėtekio joga session on Bondi Beach followed by “science in your swimmers” pokalbiai,Trashion Parade ir ekologinio rinkos or ferry tours across Sydney Harbour highlighting marine restoration efforts – there’s something for everyone!

Volvo Ocean Lovers Festival 2022 – Bondi Beach Sydney – Daniel Kukec Photography

Families can enjoy hands-on seminarai ir eco-markets, revellers can dance on the beachfront to bands, while ocean enthusiasts dive deeper with expert panels on topics such as tvarios jūros gėrybėsIndigenous sea knowledgeir shark net alternatives.

Sidnėjaus žuvų turgus will host special events, including cooking classes with award-winning chef Luke Bourke and exclusive behind-the-scenes tours. The Coal Loader at North Sydney taip pat pasiūlys kid-friendly ocean activities, ensuring the city embraces ocean conservation.

Ocean Lovers Festival 2025 5

For those keen on adventure, opportunities include participating in Valerie Taylor’s Grey Nurse Shark Surašymas, free diving lessons, and exclusive IMAX ocean documentaries. Audiences can meet ocean scientists or become a citizen scientist and join a Marine Bioblitz community science event in their area.

Festival founder Anita Kolni expressed her excitement: “The passion from our ocean-loving community has been overwhelming, urging us to expand across Sydney, and inspire real hope and action for a thriving harbour and ocean. We have received generous support from the government and local councils through to organisations and individuals and we’re beyond thrilled to unveil this program and invite everyone to dive into our events this March. Together, we can turn ripples of action into waves of lasting change.”

The 2024 festival saw a remarkable 70% dalyvių leave feeling optimistiškesnis, having learned actionable ways to protect the ocean.

Ocean Lovers Festival 2025 6

“By spreading out across Sydney, we can amplify that passion to have a truly amazing impact on the health of our much-loved ocean. This not only strengthens our mission but helps solidify Sydney as the greatest ocean city in the world,” Kolni said.

Ocean Lovers Festival 2025 7

Check out the event dates throughout March with highlight free festival weekends on 15 & 16 March in Darling Harbour and 22 & 23 March at Bondi Beach. More info: https://www.oceanloversfestival.com

Svarbiausi renginiai:

Aplankykite Interneto svetainė Norėdami gauti daugiau informacijos ir visą festivalio programą, kai ji bus pristatyta.

Apie vandenyno mylėtojų festivalį

The Ocean Lovers Festival was born in Bondi in 2019 and has been staged annually since 2022. The festival is a place to ‘Sea Change‘ in a multi-channel showcase of entertainment to highlight ocean protection and innovative solutions, as well as celebrate the ocean through ideas, art, music, film, science and actions.

About IMC Pacific Foundation

IMC Trading is a leading global trading firm with technology at its heart. IMC believe that businesses and those who work for them should contribute towards a better society. Therefore, they give time, talent, and money to enrich the lives of people in the communities where they live and work, with a particular focus on education. Through the Pacific Foundation, they donate for impact, supporting charities and organisations that share a commitment to helping young people develop to their fullest potential.

