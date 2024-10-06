Didžiausias nardytojų internetinis šaltinis
Didžiausias nardytojų internetinis šaltinis
Paieška
Uždarykite šį paieškos laukelį.

SSI names 9 divers to spread the word

Stebėkite „Divernet“ „Google“ naujienose
Prenumeruokite mūsų savaitinį informacinį biuletenį
SSI Global Ambassador Miranda Bowman from Mexico
SSI Global Ambassador Miranda Bowman from Mexico

mokymas agency SSI (Scuba Schools International) has launched its own “Global Ambassador” programme, featuring nine individual divers it says represent “the pinnacle of expertise” in scuba, freediving, extended range and other specialities.

The initiative follows what SSI says has been a successful pilot year with an initial group of ambassadors, roaming dive professionals Andi Kryžius, husband Adamas Moore'as ir Marla Tomorug, who are carrying out a project they call the Žemės kraštų ekspedicija.

Originally six in number, over the year the group is said to have travelled to some 30 countries to share the stories of individuals and communities “dedicated to preserving fragile underwater ecosystems” and making contact with other potential ambassadors.

Žemės kraštai
Adam Moore, Andi Cross and Marla Tomalug

“We have been honoured to represent SSI for the past year and meet exceptional divers worldwide,” says expedition leader Andi Cross. “Now it is time to introduce more incredible individuals dedicated to the cause.” 

Be 2023 SSI named Cross for its first-ever “Ambassador Partnership”, only four months after she had crossed over to qualify as an SSI nardymo meistras. “We have truly enjoyed working with these professionals, all brought together by SSI’s efforts to help establish the best pros in the world,” she says of the new additions.

Naw Rutha from India
Naw Ruth from India

The aim of the programme is to encourage potential divers to train with SSI by highlighting the range of underwater activities available at its nardymo centrai, and to inspire existing divers to keep expanding their knowledge and advancing to professional levels. It is also intended to amplify SSI’s Mėlynieji vandenynai conservation initiative. 

Geriausios mokymas agency describes its nine ambassadors as emerging influencers, pro-level divers and storytellers, selected on the basis of dedication to best practices in diving, ocean conservation and community-building. 

Adam Janikowski from Hong Kong
Adam Janikowski from Hong Kong
Amanda Horn from Canada
Amanda Horn from Canada

Joining Cross, Moore and Tomorug are Amanda Horn (Kanada), Adomas Janikovskis (Honkongas), Miranda Bowman (Mexico), Golshid Delavartorbehbar (Iran / Australia), Naw Ruth (Indija) ir Marco Mancini (Italija).

Taip pat „Divernet“: Pasaulinės kelionės naras yra pirmasis SSI/Mares ambasadorius, SSI Explorers paleisti jaunesniems naramsSSI bendradarbiauja su „Virtual Divers International“.

Naujausi Podcast'o epizodas iš Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kaip sekasi sekti nardymą, kai paskutinis buvo labai įtemptas dėl oro trūkumo? #scubadiver #scubadiver NUORODOS Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, užuominos ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklamuoti mūsų prekės ženkluose ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Sekite mus socialinėje žiniasklaidoje „Facebook“ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https:// ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kur rasite visus būtiniausius reikmenis. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeistų profesionalų NAUDOJIMO treniruotę. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kaip sekasi nardyti, kai paskutinis buvo labai įtemptas dėl oro trūkumo?
#akvalangis #akvalangis #akvalangis
NUORODOS

Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Įrankių pirkimas: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeistų profesionalų NAUDOJIMO treniruotę. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Grįžti į vandenį po blogo nardymo? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com svetainės nuoroda: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -pavaros ------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgų svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis Nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklamai mūsų prekės ženkluose ---------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- ------ SEKITE MUS SOCIALINĖS MEDŽIAGOS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes partneriai su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com, kur rasite visus būtiniausius reikmenis. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeistų profesionalų NAUDOJIMO treniruotę. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo. 00:00 Įvadas 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Išpakavimas 03:51 Specifikacijos 09:40 Apžvalga

Scuba.com svetainės nuoroda:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Įrankių pirkimas: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeistų profesionalų NAUDOJIMO treniruotę. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo.
00: 00 įvadas
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Išpakavimas
03:51 Specifikacijos
09:40 Apžvalga

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 bambos degiklio apžvalga #Unboxing #Review

Šią savaitę podcast'e profesionalūs nardymo gidai Filipinuose yra karštame vandenyje, kai sužinojo, kad kai kurie sutinka mokėti už vardų graviravimą koraluose, todėl valdžios institucijos keturis kartus padidins atlygį už bet kokią informaciją apie kaltininkus. LL cool J neseniai sakė „Guardian“, kad anamatroninis ryklys Deep Blue Sea jo vos nepaskandino. O buvęs karinio jūrų laivyno naras nusprendė tapti pirmuoju, kuris ant nugaros plaukia Anglijos kanalu. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Tapkite gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, akvalanginės įrangos apžvalgos svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitų svetainė : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelio nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai -------------- --------------------------------------------------- ----------------- https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti. Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeistų profesionalų NAUDOJIMO treniruotę. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo.

Šią savaitę podcast'e profesionalūs nardymo gidai Filipinuose yra karštame vandenyje, kai sužinojo, kad kai kurie sutinka mokėti už vardų graviravimą koraluose, todėl valdžios institucijos keturis kartus padidins atlygį už bet kokią informaciją apie kaltininkus. LL cool J neseniai sakė „Guardian“, kad anamatroninis ryklys Deep Blue Sea jo vos nepaskandino. O buvęs karinio jūrų laivyno naras nusprendė tapti pirmuoju, kuris ant nugaros plaukia Anglijos kanalu.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Tapk gerbėju: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Įrankių pirkimas: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSŲ SVETAINĖS

Svetainė: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nardymas, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, nardymo įrangos apžvalgos
Svetainė: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Nardymo naujienos, povandeninė fotografija, patarimai ir patarimai, kelionių ataskaitos
Svetainė: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienintelis nardymo šou Jungtinėje Karalystėje
Svetainė: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mūsų prekių ženklų reklamai
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sekite mus socialinėse žiniasklaidos priemonėse

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mes bendradarbiaujame su https://www.scuba.com ir https://www.mikesdivestore.com dėl visų būtiniausių jūsų įrangos. Apsvarstykite galimybę naudoti anksčiau pateiktą filialo nuorodą kanalui palaikyti.

Šiame vaizdo įraše pateikta informacija nėra skirta ir nenumanoma, kad ji pakeistų profesionalų NAUDOJIMO treniruotę. Visas turinys, įskaitant tekstą, grafiką, vaizdus ir informaciją, esantis šiame vaizdo įraše, yra skirtas tik bendriems informacijos tikslams ir nepakeičia kvalifikuoto nardymo instruktoriaus mokymo.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Gidai buvo apmokėti Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Įkelti daugiau ... Prenumeruoti

SUSISIEKIME!

Kas savaitę gaukite visų „Divernet“ naujienų ir straipsnių santrauką Nardymo kaukė
Mes nešlamštuojame! Perskaitykite mūsų Privatumo politikoje daugiau info.

Prenumeruoti
Pranešti apie
svečias

0 komentarai
Labiausiai balsavo
Naujienos Iš pradžių senesni Iš
Inline atsiliepimai
Peržiūrėti visus komentarus
Naujausi komentarai
Raymondas Spruance'as: SS Jungtinių Valstijų laineris taps didžiausiu pasaulyje dirbtiniu rifu
JoAnn: Nelaisvėje esantis delfinas „išmestas su vonios vandeniu“
Michaelas L: SS Jungtinių Valstijų laineris taps didžiausiu pasaulyje dirbtiniu rifu
matinis w: Atjungta žarna sukėlė Scapa naro mirtį
Džesika j: Nelaisvėje esantis delfinas „išmestas su vonios vandeniu“
Naujienos
BSAC pradeda nuotykių narų kursą BSAC pradeda nuotykių narų kursą
Ar 25 % mažiau angliškų puodų pagerins nardytojų paslaugas? Ar 25 % mažiau angliškų puodų pagerins nardytojų paslaugas?
„Ramiojo vandenyno laivas vaiduoklis“ pagaliau susektas „Ramiojo vandenyno laivas vaiduoklis“ pagaliau susektas
Nautilus platinti Dived Up knygas Nautilus platinti Dived Up knygas
Spookfish yra nauja giliavandenių chimerų rūšis Spookfish yra nauja giliavandenių chimerų rūšis
Karinis jūrų laivynas Azorų salose išleido 6 atkurtus vėžlius Karinis jūrų laivynas Azorų salose išleido 6 atkurtus vėžlius

Susisiekti su mumis

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Šioje svetainėje nepriskirtos nuotraukos priklauso fotografo autorinėms teisėms.
Susisiekite su žurnalu DIVER informacijos.

Autorinės teisės 2024 „Rork Media Limited“., Visos teisės saugomos.

0
Norėtum savo minčių, pakomentuok.x