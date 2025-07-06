„Scapa“ narai rado HMS „Vanguard“ laivo artefaktų

Žurnalo prenumeratos
Naras apšviečia Vanguard pavadinimą (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Su Pirmojo pasaulinio karo laikų karo laivo HMS varpas ir ginklai avangardas have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey buvo atliktas 2023 m.

HMS avangardas buvo 19,560 1909 tonų sveriantis drednoughtas, nuleistas į vandenį Barou-in-Furnese 1916 m. ir dalyvavęs Jutlandijos mūšyje XNUMX m.

Mūšio laivas HMS Vanguard buvo prarastas 1917 m. (Karališkasis laivynas)
Didžiąją karjeros dalį ji praleido patruliuodamas Šiaurės jūroje, tačiau 9 m. liepos 1917 d. įvyko keletas... žurnalas explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Nuolaužos, gulinčios 34 metrų gylyje, buvo paskelbtos karo kapinėmis tik 1984 m., o iki to laiko jos jau buvo kruopščiai iškastos, ieškant spalvotųjų metalų. Centrinės dalys buvo iškeltos į metalo laužą, nors kitos dalys, įskaitant priekį ir laivagalį, liko nepažeistos jūros dugne.

HMS avangardas is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Šešių dienų langas

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyanas, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Nilo kampanijos plokštelė iš Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 m. apklausa / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier avangardas.

Po konservavimo, kurį atliko Nacionalinis Karališkojo laivyno muziejus, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Scapa Flow muziejus eksponavimui. Pagrindinį laivo varpą galima pamatyti Barou-in-Furneso dokų muziejuje.

HMS „Vanguard“ varpas eksponuojamas Barou dokų muziejuje
Karališkojo laivyno drednoutuose būdavo nuo trijų iki penkių varpų. Be pagrindinio laivo varpo, greičiausiai buvo ir ketvirtinio denio varpas: vienas mašinų skyriuje, o mažesni varpai – kiekvienam laivo kateriui ir tualetui.

